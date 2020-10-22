Earnings results for AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB)

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is expected* to report earnings on 10/22/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.69. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.63.

AllianceBernstein last issued its earnings results on July 23rd, 2020. The asset manager reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. The company earned $871.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.11 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. AllianceBernstein has generated $2.52 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.1. AllianceBernstein has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 22nd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for AllianceBernstein in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $30.57, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 5.44%. The high price target for AB is $39.00 and the low price target for AB is $19.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

AllianceBernstein has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.78, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $30.57, AllianceBernstein has a forecasted downside of 5.4% from its current price of $32.33. AllianceBernstein has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB)

AllianceBernstein is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 7.40%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. AllianceBernstein does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of AllianceBernstein is 96.83%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, AllianceBernstein will have a dividend payout ratio of 81.61% in the coming year. This indicates that AllianceBernstein may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB)

In the past three months, AllianceBernstein insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.70% of the stock of AllianceBernstein is held by insiders. Only 18.68% of the stock of AllianceBernstein is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB



Earnings for AllianceBernstein are expected to grow by 11.15% in the coming year, from $2.69 to $2.99 per share. The P/E ratio of AllianceBernstein is 12.06, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.48. The P/E ratio of AllianceBernstein is 12.06, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.17. AllianceBernstein has a PEG Ratio of 1.37. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. AllianceBernstein has a P/B Ratio of 2.04. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

