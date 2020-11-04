Earnings results for Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT)

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/04/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.25. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.57.

Allied Motion Technologies last released its quarterly earnings data on August 6th, 2020. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $86.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82 million. Allied Motion Technologies has generated $1.89 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.7. Allied Motion Technologies has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, November 4th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Allied Motion Technologies in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $44.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 8.16%. The high price target for AMOT is $44.00 and the low price target for AMOT is $44.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT)

Allied Motion Technologies has a dividend yield of 0.30%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Allied Motion Technologies has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Allied Motion Technologies is 6.35%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Allied Motion Technologies will have a dividend payout ratio of 7.02% next year. This indicates that Allied Motion Technologies will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT)

In the past three months, Allied Motion Technologies insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $22,382.00 in company stock. Only 21.60% of the stock of Allied Motion Technologies is held by insiders. 54.47% of the stock of Allied Motion Technologies is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT



Earnings for Allied Motion Technologies are expected to grow by 35.71% in the coming year, from $1.26 to $1.71 per share. The P/E ratio of Allied Motion Technologies is 25.75, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.20. The P/E ratio of Allied Motion Technologies is 25.75, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 61.81. Allied Motion Technologies has a PEG Ratio of 3.00. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Allied Motion Technologies has a P/B Ratio of 3.28. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

