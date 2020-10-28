Earnings results for Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/28/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.46. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.23.

Allison Transmission last released its quarterly earnings data on August 4th, 2020. The auto parts company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. The company earned $377 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.67 million. Its revenue was down 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Allison Transmission has generated $4.86 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.5. Allison Transmission has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 28th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Allison Transmission in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $46.38, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 24.56%. The high price target for ALSN is $55.00 and the low price target for ALSN is $40.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings, 4 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN)

Allison Transmission pays a meaningful dividend of 1.79%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Allison Transmission has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Allison Transmission is 13.99%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Allison Transmission will have a dividend payout ratio of 19.26% next year. This indicates that Allison Transmission will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN)

In the past three months, Allison Transmission insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.10% of the stock of Allison Transmission is held by insiders. 98.40% of the stock of Allison Transmission is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN



Earnings for Allison Transmission are expected to grow by 46.47% in the coming year, from $2.41 to $3.53 per share. The P/E ratio of Allison Transmission is 10.55, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.17. The P/E ratio of Allison Transmission is 10.55, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Auto/Tires/Trucks sector average P/E ratio of about 37.65. Allison Transmission has a PEG Ratio of 2.29. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Allison Transmission has a P/B Ratio of 5.68. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

