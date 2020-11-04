Earnings results for Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT)

Allot Ltd. is expected* to report earnings on 11/04/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.07. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.07.

Allot Communications last released its earnings data on August 4th, 2020. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business earned $32.79 million during the quarter. Allot Communications has generated ($0.32) earnings per share over the last year. Allot Communications has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, November 4th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Allot Communications in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $15.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 47.64%. The high price target for ALLT is $15.00 and the low price target for ALLT is $15.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Allot Communications has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $15.00, Allot Communications has a forecasted upside of 47.6% from its current price of $10.16. Allot Communications has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT)

Allot Communications does not currently pay a dividend. Allot Communications does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT)

In the past three months, Allot Communications insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 66.55% of the stock of Allot Communications is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT



Earnings for Allot Communications are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.19) to ($0.02) per share. The P/E ratio of Allot Communications is -39.08, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Allot Communications is -39.08, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Allot Communications has a P/B Ratio of 2.66. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

