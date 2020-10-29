Earnings results for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 9 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.14. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.14.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions last announced its earnings results on July 30th, 2020. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.10. The business earned $406.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.80 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has generated $0.47 earnings per share over the last year. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 29th, 2020.

14 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $9.75, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 0.51%. The high price target for MDRX is $13.00 and the low price target for MDRX is $5.50. There are currently 4 sell ratings, 7 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has been the subject of 7 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions does not currently pay a dividend. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $496,800.00 in company stock. Only 1.42% of the stock of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions is held by insiders.

Earnings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions are expected to grow by 4.08% in the coming year, from $0.49 to $0.51 per share. The P/E ratio of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions is -29.70, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a PEG Ratio of 3.08. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a P/B Ratio of 1.24. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

