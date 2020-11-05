Earnings results for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/05/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 9 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-1.75. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-1.92.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals last released its earnings results on August 6th, 2020. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.82) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $77.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.76 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 102.9% on a year-over-year basis. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has generated ($8.11) earnings per share over the last year. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, November 5th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY)

20 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $153.32, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 9.91%. The high price target for ALNY is $202.00 and the low price target for ALNY is $74.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 6 hold ratings and 13 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.60, and is based on 13 buy ratings, 6 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $153.32, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a forecasted upside of 9.9% from its current price of $139.49. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has been the subject of 8 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals does not currently pay a dividend. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY)

In the past three months, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $10,355,931.00 in company stock. Only 3.50% of the stock of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals is held by insiders. 96.04% of the stock of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY



Earnings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($6.67) to ($5.44) per share. The P/E ratio of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals is -18.43, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals is -18.43, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a P/B Ratio of 10.81. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

