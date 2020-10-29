Earnings results for Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Alphabet Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 14 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $11.39. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $10.12.

Alphabet last issued its quarterly earnings results on July 30th, 2020. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The business earned $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. Alphabet has generated $51.56 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.4. Alphabet has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 29th, 2020.

25 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Alphabet in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $1,709.74, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 12.73%. The high price target for GOOG is $2,020.00 and the low price target for GOOG is $1,500.00. There are currently 1 hold rating, 23 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Alphabet has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 23 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $1,709.74, Alphabet has a forecasted upside of 12.7% from its current price of $1,516.62. Alphabet has been the subject of 14 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Alphabet does not currently pay a dividend. Alphabet does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Alphabet insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $213,357.00 in company stock. Only 12.99% of the stock of Alphabet is held by insiders. Only 32.42% of the stock of Alphabet is held by institutions.

Earnings for Alphabet are expected to grow by 30.58% in the coming year, from $44.93 to $58.67 per share. The P/E ratio of Alphabet is 33.35, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.65. The P/E ratio of Alphabet is 33.35, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 62.88. Alphabet has a PEG Ratio of 2.11. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Alphabet has a P/B Ratio of 5.18. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

