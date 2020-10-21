Earnings results for Alpine Income Property Trust (NASDAQ:PINE)

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/21/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.34.

Alpine Income Property Trust last posted its quarterly earnings results on July 22nd, 2020. The reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.19. The company earned $4.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 million. Alpine Income Property Trust has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Alpine Income Property Trust has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 21st, 2020.

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Alpine Income Property Trust in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $18.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 28.12%. The high price target for PINE is $19.00 and the low price target for PINE is $18.00. There are currently 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Alpine Income Property Trust is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 5.71%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Alpine Income Property Trust has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years.

In the past three months, Alpine Income Property Trust insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.

