Altair Engineering Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/05/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.2. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.12.

Altair Engineering last released its quarterly earnings results on August 6th, 2020. The software reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $98.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.13 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Altair Engineering has generated $0.22 earnings per share over the last year. Altair Engineering has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, November 5th, 2020.

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Altair Engineering in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $40.80, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 12.13%. The high price target for ALTR is $53.00 and the low price target for ALTR is $28.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 4 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Altair Engineering has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.14, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $40.80, Altair Engineering has a forecasted downside of 12.1% from its current price of $46.43. Altair Engineering has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Altair Engineering does not currently pay a dividend. Altair Engineering does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Altair Engineering insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $17,613,914.00 in company stock. Only 29.27% of the stock of Altair Engineering is held by insiders. 53.20% of the stock of Altair Engineering is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

The P/E ratio of Altair Engineering is -154.76, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Altair Engineering is -154.76, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Altair Engineering has a P/B Ratio of 9.48. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

