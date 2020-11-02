Earnings results for Alterola Biotech (NASDAQ:AMCX)

AMC Networks Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/02/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.08. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $2.33.

AMC Networks last posted its earnings data on August 4th, 2020. The reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $1.23. The firm had revenue of $646.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.83 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. AMC Networks has generated $9.27 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.2. AMC Networks has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, November 2nd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for AMC Networks in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $27.09, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 27.49%. The high price target for AMCX is $35.00 and the low price target for AMCX is $19.00. There are currently 3 sell ratings, 4 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX)

AMC Networks does not currently pay a dividend. AMC Networks does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX)

In the past three months, AMC Networks insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 23.64% of the stock of AMC Networks is held by insiders. 86.11% of the stock of AMC Networks is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX)



Earnings for AMC Networks are expected to grow by 9.78% in the coming year, from $5.42 to $5.95 per share. The P/E ratio of AMC Networks is 6.21, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.56. The P/E ratio of AMC Networks is 6.21, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 53.01. AMC Networks has a P/B Ratio of 1.71. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

