Earnings results for Alteryx (NYSE:AYX)

Alteryx, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/05/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.06. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.16.

Alteryx last released its earnings data on August 6th, 2020. The reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $96.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.11 million. Its revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Alteryx has generated $0.56 earnings per share over the last year. Alteryx has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, November 5th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Alteryx (NYSE:AYX)

14 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Alteryx in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $146.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 7.98%. The high price target for AYX is $216.00 and the low price target for AYX is $88.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 5 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Alteryx (NYSE:AYX)

Alteryx does not currently pay a dividend. Alteryx does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Alteryx (NYSE:AYX)

In the past three months, Alteryx insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $16,532,247.00 in company stock. Only 13.58% of the stock of Alteryx is held by insiders. 75.37% of the stock of Alteryx is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Alteryx are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.12) to $0.23 per share. The P/E ratio of Alteryx is -315.51, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Alteryx is -315.51, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Alteryx has a P/B Ratio of 20.84. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

