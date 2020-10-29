Earnings results for Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS)

Altice USA, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.23. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.12.

Altice USA last posted its earnings results on July 30th, 2020. The reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Altice USA has generated $0.50 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.2. Altice USA has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 29th, 2020.

16 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Altice USA in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $32.93, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 26.16%. The high price target for ATUS is $42.00 and the low price target for ATUS is $8.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings, 13 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Altice USA has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.94, and is based on 13 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $32.93, Altice USA has a forecasted upside of 26.2% from its current price of $26.10. Altice USA has been the subject of 8 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Altice USA does not currently pay a dividend. Altice USA does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Altice USA insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $123,374,673.00 in company stock. 46.40% of the stock of Altice USA is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 58.61% of the stock of Altice USA is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Altice USA are expected to grow by 77.46% in the coming year, from $0.71 to $1.26 per share. The P/E ratio of Altice USA is 84.19, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.65. The P/E ratio of Altice USA is 84.19, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 62.88. Altice USA has a P/B Ratio of 7.25. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

