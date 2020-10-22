Earnings results for Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS)

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. is estimated to report earnings on 10/22/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-1.05. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.44.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions last issued its quarterly earnings results on August 6th, 2020. The business services provider reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $91.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.12 million. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has generated ($19.26) earnings per share over the last year. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, October 22nd, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $15.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 14.33%. The high price target for ASPS is $15.00 and the low price target for ASPS is $15.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS)

Altisource Portfolio Solutions does not currently pay a dividend. Altisource Portfolio Solutions does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS)

In the past three months, Altisource Portfolio Solutions insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $1,141,524.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 30.57% of the stock of Altisource Portfolio Solutions is held by insiders. 47.96% of the stock of Altisource Portfolio Solutions is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS



Earnings for Altisource Portfolio Solutions are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($4.92) to $0.24 per share. The P/E ratio of Altisource Portfolio Solutions is -0.59, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Altisource Portfolio Solutions is -0.59, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

