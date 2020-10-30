Earnings results for Altria Group (NYSE:MO)

Altria Group is expected* to report earnings on 10/30/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.15. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.08.

Altria Group last issued its earnings data on July 28th, 2020. The reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. The business earned $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Altria Group has generated $4.22 earnings per share over the last year. Altria Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, October 30th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Altria Group (NYSE:MO)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Altria Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $49.67, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 34.71%. The high price target for MO is $68.00 and the low price target for MO is $34.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Altria Group has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 8 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $49.67, Altria Group has a forecasted upside of 34.7% from its current price of $36.87. Altria Group has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Altria Group (NYSE:MO)

Altria Group is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 9.37%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Altria Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Altria Group is 81.52%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, Altria Group will have a dividend payout ratio of 75.60% in the coming year. This indicates that Altria Group may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Altria Group (NYSE:MO)

In the past three months, Altria Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.09% of the stock of Altria Group is held by insiders. 62.61% of the stock of Altria Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Altria Group (NYSE:MO



Earnings for Altria Group are expected to grow by 5.32% in the coming year, from $4.32 to $4.55 per share. The P/E ratio of Altria Group is -70.90, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Altria Group is -70.90, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Altria Group has a PEG Ratio of 2.27. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Altria Group has a P/B Ratio of 10.91. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

