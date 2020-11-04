Earnings results for Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM)

Altus Midstream Company is expected* to report earnings on 11/04/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.54. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-1.4.

Altus Midstream last released its earnings data on July 30th, 2020. The reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $1.94. The company had revenue of $31.62 million for the quarter. Altus Midstream has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Altus Midstream has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 4th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Altus Midstream in the last 12 months. There are currently 2 sell ratings and 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Sell.”

There is not enough analysis data for Altus Midstream.

Dividend Strength: Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM)

Altus Midstream does not currently pay a dividend. Altus Midstream does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM)

In the past three months, Altus Midstream insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $53,438.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM



