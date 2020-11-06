Earnings results for AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG)

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 11/06/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.04. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.7.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals last released its quarterly earnings data on August 6th, 2020. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.10. The business earned $52.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.49 million. AMAG Pharmaceuticals has generated ($6.88) earnings per share over the last year. AMAG Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, November 6th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for AMAG Pharmaceuticals in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $9.91, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 27.58%. The high price target for AMAG is $13.75 and the low price target for AMAG is $7.00. There are currently 1 sell rating and 6 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

AMAG Pharmaceuticals has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 1.86, and is based on no buy ratings, 6 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $9.91, AMAG Pharmaceuticals has a forecasted downside of 27.6% from its current price of $13.69. AMAG Pharmaceuticals has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG)

AMAG Pharmaceuticals does not currently pay a dividend. AMAG Pharmaceuticals does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG)

In the past three months, AMAG Pharmaceuticals insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $59,572,300.00 in company stock. Only 12.73% of the stock of AMAG Pharmaceuticals is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG



Earnings for AMAG Pharmaceuticals are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.10) to $0.18 per share. The P/E ratio of AMAG Pharmaceuticals is -1.78, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of AMAG Pharmaceuticals is -1.78, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. AMAG Pharmaceuticals has a P/B Ratio of 1.62. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here