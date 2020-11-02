Earnings results for Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:SOHU)

Sohu.com Limited is estimated to report earnings on 11/02/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.51. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.55.

Sohu.com last posted its earnings results on August 10th, 2020. The information services provider reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $1.84. The company had revenue of $421.06 million for the quarter. Sohu.com has generated ($3.25) earnings per share over the last year. Sohu.com has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 2nd, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:SOHU)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Sohu.com in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $21.65, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 14.92%. The high price target for SOHU is $32.00 and the low price target for SOHU is $11.30. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Sohu.com has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.33, and is based on 1 buy rating, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $21.65, Sohu.com has a forecasted upside of 14.9% from its current price of $18.84. Sohu.com has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:SOHU)

Sohu.com does not currently pay a dividend. Sohu.com does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:SOHU)

In the past three months, Sohu.com insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 21.07% of the stock of Sohu.com is held by insiders. 42.90% of the stock of Sohu.com is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:SOHU



Earnings for Sohu.com are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($3.80) to ($1.30) per share. The P/E ratio of Sohu.com is -5.23, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Sohu.com is -5.23, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Sohu.com has a P/B Ratio of 0.57. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here