Earnings results for Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL)

Amalgamated Bank is expected* to report earnings on 10/28/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.42. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.41.

Amalgamated Bank last released its earnings results on July 28th, 2020. The reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The firm earned $53.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.15 million. Amalgamated Bank has generated $1.49 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.2. Amalgamated Bank has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 28th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Amalgamated Bank in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $16.40, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 41.38%. The high price target for AMAL is $21.00 and the low price target for AMAL is $13.00. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Amalgamated Bank has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 5 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $16.40, Amalgamated Bank has a forecasted upside of 41.4% from its current price of $11.60. Amalgamated Bank has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL)

Amalgamated Bank pays a meaningful dividend of 2.70%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Amalgamated Bank has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Amalgamated Bank is 21.48%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Amalgamated Bank will have a dividend payout ratio of 27.59% next year. This indicates that Amalgamated Bank will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL)

In the past three months, Amalgamated Bank insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 37.20% of the stock of Amalgamated Bank is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL



Earnings for Amalgamated Bank are expected to decrease by -8.66% in the coming year, from $1.27 to $1.16 per share. The P/E ratio of Amalgamated Bank is 8.23, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.17. The P/E ratio of Amalgamated Bank is 8.23, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 17.77.

