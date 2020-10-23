Earnings results for AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV)

Ambev S.A. is estimated to report earnings on 10/23/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 0 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.02. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.04.

AMBEV S A/S last posted its quarterly earnings data on July 30th, 2020. The reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter. AMBEV S A/S has generated $0.19 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.8. AMBEV S A/S has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, October 23rd, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for AMBEV S A/S in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $3.70, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 51.02%. The high price target for ABEV is $3.90 and the low price target for ABEV is $3.50. There are currently 2 sell ratings and 2 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

AMBEV S A/S has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 1.50, and is based on no buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $3.70, AMBEV S A/S has a forecasted upside of 51.0% from its current price of $2.45. AMBEV S A/S has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV)

AMBEV S A/S is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.15%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. AMBEV S A/S does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of AMBEV S A/S is 52.63%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on EPS estimates, AMBEV S A/S will have a dividend payout ratio of 76.92% in the coming year. This indicates that AMBEV S A/S may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV)

In the past three months, AMBEV S A/S insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 8.66% of the stock of AMBEV S A/S is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV



Earnings for AMBEV S A/S are expected to grow by 30.00% in the coming year, from $0.10 to $0.13 per share. The P/E ratio of AMBEV S A/S is 18.85, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.48. The P/E ratio of AMBEV S A/S is 18.85, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Staples sector average P/E ratio of about 36.07. AMBEV S A/S has a PEG Ratio of 4.13. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. AMBEV S A/S has a P/B Ratio of 2.43. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here