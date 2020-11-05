Earnings results for Amcor (NYSE:AMCR)

Amcor plc is expected* to report earnings on 11/05/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.15. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.13.

Analyst Opinion on Amcor (NYSE:AMCR)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Amcor in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $12.21, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 10.08%. The high price target for AMCR is $16.25 and the low price target for AMCR is $11.00. There are currently 8 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Amcor has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Amcor (NYSE:AMCR)

Amcor is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.13%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Amcor has been increasing its dividend for 37 years. The dividend payout ratio of Amcor is 71.88%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Amcor will have a dividend payout ratio of 63.01% next year. This indicates that Amcor will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Amcor (NYSE:AMCR)

In the past three months, Amcor insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $551,126.00 in company stock. Only 0.28% of the stock of Amcor is held by insiders. Only 33.46% of the stock of Amcor is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Amcor (NYSE:AMCR



Earnings for Amcor are expected to grow by 5.80% in the coming year, from $0.69 to $0.73 per share. The P/E ratio of Amcor is 17.33, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.27. The P/E ratio of Amcor is 17.33, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 30.94. Amcor has a PEG Ratio of 2.07. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Amcor has a P/B Ratio of 3.80. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

