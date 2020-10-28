Earnings results for Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED)

Amedisys Inc is expected* to report earnings on 10/28/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.27. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.15.

Amedisys last released its earnings results on July 28th, 2020. The health services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $485.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.38 million. Its revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Amedisys has generated $4.40 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.2. Amedisys has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 28th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED)

14 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Amedisys in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $239.43, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 6.33%. The high price target for AMED is $290.00 and the low price target for AMED is $160.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 11 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Amedisys has been the subject of 9 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED)

Amedisys does not currently pay a dividend. Amedisys does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED)

In the past three months, Amedisys insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $3,228,130.00 in company stock. Only 2.80% of the stock of Amedisys is held by insiders. 89.69% of the stock of Amedisys is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED



Earnings for Amedisys are expected to grow by 21.16% in the coming year, from $5.01 to $6.07 per share. The P/E ratio of Amedisys is 66.22, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.17. The P/E ratio of Amedisys is 66.22, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 28.90. Amedisys has a PEG Ratio of 3.55. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Amedisys has a P/B Ratio of 12.85. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

