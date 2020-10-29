Earnings results for Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB)

Amerant Bancorp Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.06. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.3.

Amerant Bancorp last released its quarterly earnings results on July 24th, 2020. The reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.20. The firm earned $66.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.06 million. Amerant Bancorp has generated $1.24 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.4. Amerant Bancorp has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 29th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Amerant Bancorp in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $12.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 32.70%. The high price target for AMTB is $14.00 and the low price target for AMTB is $11.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Amerant Bancorp has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $12.50, Amerant Bancorp has a forecasted upside of 32.7% from its current price of $9.42. Amerant Bancorp has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB)

Amerant Bancorp does not currently pay a dividend. Amerant Bancorp does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB)

In the past three months, Amerant Bancorp insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 16.48% of the stock of Amerant Bancorp is held by insiders. Only 19.09% of the stock of Amerant Bancorp is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB



Earnings for Amerant Bancorp are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.12) to $0.36 per share. The P/E ratio of Amerant Bancorp is 31.40, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.65. The P/E ratio of Amerant Bancorp is 31.40, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 17.37. Amerant Bancorp has a P/B Ratio of 0.49. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

