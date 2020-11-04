Earnings results for AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Amerco is expected* to report earnings on 11/04/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $4.58. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $7.97.

AMERCO last announced its earnings data on August 5th, 2020. The transportation company reported $4.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $2.69. The firm earned $987.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.50 million. AMERCO has generated $15.10 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.7. AMERCO has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, November 4th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for AMERCO in the last 12 months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

AMERCO does not currently pay a dividend. AMERCO does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

In the past three months, AMERCO insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 42.60% of the stock of AMERCO is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 35.22% of the stock of AMERCO is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL



Earnings for AMERCO are expected to grow by 65.24% in the coming year, from $5.84 to $9.65 per share. The P/E ratio of AMERCO is 17.71, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.22 and a less expensive P/E ratio than the Transportation sector average P/E ratio of about 18.58. AMERCO has a P/B Ratio of 1.61. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

