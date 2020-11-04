Earnings results for Ameren (NYSE:AEE)

Ameren Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 11/04/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.44. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.47.

Ameren last posted its quarterly earnings data on August 6th, 2020. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Its revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Ameren has generated $3.35 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.7. Ameren has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, November 4th, 2020. Ameren will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, November 5th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Ameren (NYSE:AEE)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Ameren in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $84.40, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 0.09%. The high price target for AEE is $93.00 and the low price target for AEE is $79.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Ameren has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.60, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $84.40, Ameren has a forecasted upside of 0.1% from its current price of $84.32. Ameren has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Ameren (NYSE:AEE)

Ameren pays a meaningful dividend of 2.38%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Ameren has been increasing its dividend for 6 years. The dividend payout ratio of Ameren is 59.10%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Ameren will have a dividend payout ratio of 52.52% next year. This indicates that Ameren will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Ameren (NYSE:AEE)

In the past three months, Ameren insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.51% of the stock of Ameren is held by insiders. 78.72% of the stock of Ameren is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Ameren (NYSE:AEE



Earnings for Ameren are expected to grow by 8.96% in the coming year, from $3.46 to $3.77 per share. The P/E ratio of Ameren is 24.65, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.22. The P/E ratio of Ameren is 24.65, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Utilities sector average P/E ratio of about 21.42. Ameren has a PEG Ratio of 3.40. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Ameren has a P/B Ratio of 2.53. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

