Earnings results for America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX)

Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, hasn’t provided us with the upcoming earnings report date.

America First Multifamily Investors last posted its quarterly earnings data on August 6th, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $14.48 million for the quarter. America First Multifamily Investors has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.2. America First Multifamily Investors has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, November 4th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX)

There is no enough data Analyst Ratings

There is not enough analysis data for America First Multifamily Investors.

Dividend Strength: America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX)

America First Multifamily Investors is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 6.09%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. America First Multifamily Investors does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX)

In the past three months, America First Multifamily Investors insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $62,788.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 1.30% of the stock of America First Multifamily Investors is held by insiders. Only 8.98% of the stock of America First Multifamily Investors is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX



The P/E ratio of America First Multifamily Investors is 10.18, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.22. The P/E ratio of America First Multifamily Investors is 10.18, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.50. America First Multifamily Investors has a P/B Ratio of 0.71. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

