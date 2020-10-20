Earnings results for America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX)

America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. is estimated to report earnings on 10/20/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.33. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.2.

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L last released its quarterly earnings data on July 14th, 2020. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.65 billion. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L has generated $1.06 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.7. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, October 20th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $12.17, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 2.51%. The high price target for AMX is $17.00 and the low price target for AMX is $3.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $12.17, America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L has a forecasted downside of 2.5% from its current price of $12.48. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX)

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L pays a meaningful dividend of 2.67%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L is 32.08%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L will have a dividend payout ratio of 30.63% next year. This indicates that America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX)

In the past three months, America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.00% of the stock of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L is held by insiders. Only 7.28% of the stock of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX



Earnings for America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L are expected to grow by 177.50% in the coming year, from $0.40 to $1.11 per share. The P/E ratio of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L is 36.71, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.66. The P/E ratio of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L is 36.71, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 65.98. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L has a PEG Ratio of 2.01. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L has a P/B Ratio of 3.39. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

