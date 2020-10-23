Earnings results for American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:MBCN)

Middlefield Banc Corp. is estimated to report earnings on 10/23/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 0 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.42. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.5.

Middlefield Banc last released its quarterly earnings data on October 21st, 2020. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.13. Middlefield Banc has generated $1.95 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.5. Middlefield Banc has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, January 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:MBCN)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Middlefield Banc in the last 12 months. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

There is not enough analysis data for Middlefield Banc.

Dividend Strength: American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:MBCN)

Middlefield Banc pays a meaningful dividend of 2.92%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Middlefield Banc has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Middlefield Banc is 30.77%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Middlefield Banc will have a dividend payout ratio of 41.38% next year. This indicates that Middlefield Banc will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:MBCN)

In the past three months, Middlefield Banc insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 7.25% of the stock of Middlefield Banc is held by insiders. Only 34.56% of the stock of Middlefield Banc is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:MBCN



Earnings for Middlefield Banc are expected to decrease by -1.36% in the coming year, from $1.47 to $1.45 per share. The P/E ratio of Middlefield Banc is 12.47, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.48. The P/E ratio of Middlefield Banc is 12.47, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.24. Middlefield Banc has a P/B Ratio of 0.94. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here