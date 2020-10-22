Earnings results for American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL)

American Airlines Group, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/22/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 12 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-5.62. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.42.

American Airlines Group last announced its earnings data on July 23rd, 2020. The airline reported ($7.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.03) by $0.79. The company earned $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down 86.4% compared to the same quarter last year. American Airlines Group has generated $4.90 earnings per share over the last year. American Airlines Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 22nd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL)

17 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for American Airlines Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $14.71, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 15.45%. The high price target for AAL is $27.00 and the low price target for AAL is $1.00. There are currently 9 sell ratings, 5 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

American Airlines Group has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 1.65, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and 9 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $14.71, American Airlines Group has a forecasted upside of 15.5% from its current price of $12.75. American Airlines Group has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL)

American Airlines Group does not currently pay a dividend. American Airlines Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL)

In the past three months, American Airlines Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.03% of the stock of American Airlines Group is held by insiders. 55.68% of the stock of American Airlines Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL



Earnings for American Airlines Group are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($19.55) to ($4.74) per share. The P/E ratio of American Airlines Group is -1.56, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

