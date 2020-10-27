Earnings results for American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT)

American Assets Trust, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/27/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.47. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.57.

American Assets Trust last announced its quarterly earnings results on July 28th, 2020. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $82.11 million for the quarter. American Assets Trust has generated $2.20 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.8. American Assets Trust has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, October 27th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for American Assets Trust in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $33.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 39.36%. The high price target for AAT is $33.00 and the low price target for AAT is $33.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

American Assets Trust has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 1 buy rating, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $33.00, American Assets Trust has a forecasted upside of 39.4% from its current price of $23.68. American Assets Trust has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT)

American Assets Trust is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.10%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. American Assets Trust does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of American Assets Trust is 45.45%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, American Assets Trust will have a dividend payout ratio of 47.85% next year. This indicates that American Assets Trust will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT)

In the past three months, American Assets Trust insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $1,410,574.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 32.76% of the stock of American Assets Trust is held by insiders. 94.34% of the stock of American Assets Trust is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT



Earnings for American Assets Trust are expected to grow by 5.03% in the coming year, from $1.99 to $2.09 per share. The P/E ratio of American Assets Trust is 30.75, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.34. The P/E ratio of American Assets Trust is 30.75, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.21. American Assets Trust has a PEG Ratio of 3.87. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. American Assets Trust has a P/B Ratio of 1.10. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

