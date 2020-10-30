Earnings results for American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL)

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/30/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.21. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.58.

American Axle & Manufacturing last posted its quarterly earnings data on July 31st, 2020. The auto parts company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.13) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $515.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.62 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. American Axle & Manufacturing has generated $1.62 earnings per share over the last year. American Axle & Manufacturing has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, October 30th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for American Axle & Manufacturing in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $8.06, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 21.50%. The high price target for AXL is $12.00 and the low price target for AXL is $4.00. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL)

American Axle & Manufacturing does not currently pay a dividend. American Axle & Manufacturing does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL)

In the past three months, American Axle & Manufacturing insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.50% of the stock of American Axle & Manufacturing is held by insiders. 92.51% of the stock of American Axle & Manufacturing is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL



Earnings for American Axle & Manufacturing are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.34) to $0.20 per share. The P/E ratio of American Axle & Manufacturing is -0.58, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of American Axle & Manufacturing is -0.58, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. American Axle & Manufacturing has a P/B Ratio of 0.76. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

