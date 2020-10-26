Earnings results for American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC)

American Campus Communities Inc is expected* to report earnings on 10/26/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.3. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.46.

American Campus Communities last announced its earnings data on July 20th, 2020. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $177.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.57 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. American Campus Communities has generated $2.42 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.2. American Campus Communities has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, October 26th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for American Campus Communities in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $40.83, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 8.14%. The high price target for ACC is $53.00 and the low price target for ACC is $28.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

American Campus Communities has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $40.83, American Campus Communities has a forecasted upside of 8.1% from its current price of $37.76. American Campus Communities has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC)

American Campus Communities is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 5.09%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. American Campus Communities does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of American Campus Communities is 77.69%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, American Campus Communities will have a dividend payout ratio of 90.82% in the coming year. This indicates that American Campus Communities may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC)

In the past three months, American Campus Communities insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $4,214,400.00 in company stock. Only 0.88% of the stock of American Campus Communities is held by insiders. 95.80% of the stock of American Campus Communities is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC



Earnings for American Campus Communities are expected to grow by 6.70% in the coming year, from $1.94 to $2.07 per share. The P/E ratio of American Campus Communities is 47.20, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.64. The P/E ratio of American Campus Communities is 47.20, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.43. American Campus Communities has a PEG Ratio of 0.57. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. American Campus Communities has a P/B Ratio of 1.55. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

