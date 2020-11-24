Earnings results for American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/24/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Oct 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 10 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.33. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.48.

American Eagle Outfitters last posted its quarterly earnings results on September 9th, 2020. The apparel retailer reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $883.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.24 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. American Eagle Outfitters has generated $1.48 earnings per share over the last year. American Eagle Outfitters has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 24th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO)

18 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for American Eagle Outfitters in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $15.28, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 15.96%. The high price target for AEO is $22.00 and the low price target for AEO is $8.00. There are currently 8 hold ratings and 10 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

American Eagle Outfitters has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.56, and is based on 10 buy ratings, 8 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $15.28, American Eagle Outfitters has a forecasted downside of 16.0% from its current price of $18.18. American Eagle Outfitters has been the subject of 10 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO)

American Eagle Outfitters does not currently pay a dividend. American Eagle Outfitters does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO)

In the past three months, American Eagle Outfitters insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $535,697.00 in company stock. Only 8.10% of the stock of American Eagle Outfitters is held by insiders. 97.20% of the stock of American Eagle Outfitters is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO



Earnings for American Eagle Outfitters are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.19) to $1.20 per share. The P/E ratio of American Eagle Outfitters is -16.38, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of American Eagle Outfitters is -16.38, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. American Eagle Outfitters has a P/B Ratio of 2.43. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

