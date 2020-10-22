Earnings results for American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP)

American Electric Power Company, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/22/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.45. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.46.

American Electric Power last announced its quarterly earnings results on August 6th, 2020. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. American Electric Power has generated $4.24 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.5. American Electric Power has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 22nd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP)

17 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for American Electric Power in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $95.81, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 5.99%. The high price target for AEP is $115.00 and the low price target for AEP is $76.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 4 hold ratings and 12 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

American Electric Power has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.65, and is based on 12 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $95.81, American Electric Power has a forecasted upside of 6.0% from its current price of $90.40. American Electric Power has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP)

American Electric Power pays a meaningful dividend of 3.09%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. American Electric Power has been increasing its dividend for 7 years. The dividend payout ratio of American Electric Power is 66.04%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, American Electric Power will have a dividend payout ratio of 60.34% next year. This indicates that American Electric Power will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP)

In the past three months, American Electric Power insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.16% of the stock of American Electric Power is held by insiders. 73.16% of the stock of American Electric Power is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP



Earnings for American Electric Power are expected to grow by 7.41% in the coming year, from $4.32 to $4.64 per share. The P/E ratio of American Electric Power is 23.48, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.48. The P/E ratio of American Electric Power is 23.48, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Utilities sector average P/E ratio of about 21.38. American Electric Power has a PEG Ratio of 3.39. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. American Electric Power has a P/B Ratio of 2.24. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

