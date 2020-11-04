Earnings results for American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN)

American Finance Trust, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/04/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.23. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.24.

Analyst Opinion on American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for American Finance Trust in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $10.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 62.60%. The high price target for AFIN is $10.00 and the low price target for AFIN is $10.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

American Finance Trust has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 1 buy rating, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $10.00, American Finance Trust has a forecasted upside of 62.6% from its current price of $6.15. American Finance Trust has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN)

American Finance Trust is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 14.46%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. American Finance Trust has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of American Finance Trust is 85.86%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, American Finance Trust will have a dividend payout ratio of 83.33% in the coming year. This indicates that American Finance Trust may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN)

In the past three months, American Finance Trust insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.33% of the stock of American Finance Trust is held by insiders. 48.07% of the stock of American Finance Trust is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN



Earnings for American Finance Trust are expected to grow by 15.91% in the coming year, from $0.88 to $1.02 per share. The P/E ratio of American Finance Trust is -17.57, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of American Finance Trust is -17.57, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. American Finance Trust has a P/B Ratio of 0.39. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

