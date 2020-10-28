Earnings results for American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG)

American Financial Group, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/28/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.55. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $2.25.

American Financial Group last posted its earnings results on August 4th, 2020. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Its quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. American Financial Group has generated $8.62 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.9. American Financial Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 28th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for American Financial Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $85.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 14.86%. The high price target for AFG is $95.00 and the low price target for AFG is $69.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

American Financial Group has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.60, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $85.00, American Financial Group has a forecasted upside of 14.9% from its current price of $74.00. American Financial Group has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG)

American Financial Group pays a meaningful dividend of 2.73%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. American Financial Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of American Financial Group is 23.20%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, American Financial Group will have a dividend payout ratio of 23.15% next year. This indicates that American Financial Group will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG)

In the past three months, American Financial Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 12.10% of the stock of American Financial Group is held by insiders. 64.46% of the stock of American Financial Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG



Earnings for American Financial Group are expected to grow by 27.06% in the coming year, from $6.80 to $8.64 per share. The P/E ratio of American Financial Group is 28.91, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.17. The P/E ratio of American Financial Group is 28.91, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 17.77. American Financial Group has a P/B Ratio of 1.06. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

