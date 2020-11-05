Earnings results for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

American Homes 4 Rent is expected* to report earnings on 11/05/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.28. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.28.

American Homes 4 Rent last posted its quarterly earnings results on August 6th, 2020. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22. The business earned $283.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.44 million. Its quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. American Homes 4 Rent has generated $1.11 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.1. American Homes 4 Rent has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, November 5th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

15 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for American Homes 4 Rent in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $28.21, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 4.10%. The high price target for AMH is $38.00 and the low price target for AMH is $24.00. There are currently 7 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

American Homes 4 Rent has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.53, and is based on 8 buy ratings, 7 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $28.21, American Homes 4 Rent has a forecasted downside of 4.1% from its current price of $29.42. American Homes 4 Rent has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

American Homes 4 Rent has a dividend yield of 0.70%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. American Homes 4 Rent has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of American Homes 4 Rent is 18.02%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, American Homes 4 Rent will have a dividend payout ratio of 16.39% next year. This indicates that American Homes 4 Rent will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

In the past three months, American Homes 4 Rent insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $196,875.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 21.86% of the stock of American Homes 4 Rent is held by insiders. 85.61% of the stock of American Homes 4 Rent is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH



Earnings for American Homes 4 Rent are expected to grow by 7.96% in the coming year, from $1.13 to $1.22 per share. The P/E ratio of American Homes 4 Rent is 105.07, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.27. The P/E ratio of American Homes 4 Rent is 105.07, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.45. American Homes 4 Rent has a PEG Ratio of 2.15. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. American Homes 4 Rent has a P/B Ratio of 1.47. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here