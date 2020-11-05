Earnings results for American International Group (NYSE:AIG)

American International Group, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/05/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.68. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.56.

American International Group last posted its earnings data on August 3rd, 2020. The insurance provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $11.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.17 billion. American International Group has generated $4.59 earnings per share over the last year. American International Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, November 5th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on American International Group (NYSE:AIG)

14 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for American International Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $40.58, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 28.47%. The high price target for AIG is $55.00 and the low price target for AIG is $29.00. There are currently 6 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

American International Group has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.57, and is based on 8 buy ratings, 6 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $40.58, American International Group has a forecasted upside of 28.5% from its current price of $31.59. American International Group has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: American International Group (NYSE:AIG)

American International Group pays a meaningful dividend of 3.89%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. American International Group has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of American International Group is 27.89%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, American International Group will have a dividend payout ratio of 29.22% next year. This indicates that American International Group will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: American International Group (NYSE:AIG)

In the past three months, American International Group insiders have bought 3,901.60% more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $10,000,000.00 in company stock and sold $249,900.00 in company stock. Only 0.16% of the stock of American International Group is held by insiders. 89.06% of the stock of American International Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of American International Group (NYSE:AIG



Earnings for American International Group are expected to grow by 81.74% in the coming year, from $2.41 to $4.38 per share. The P/E ratio of American International Group is -5.83, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of American International Group is -5.83, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. American International Group has a PEG Ratio of 1.31. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. American International Group has a P/B Ratio of 0.41. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

