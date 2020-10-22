Earnings results for American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB)

American National Bankshares, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 10/22/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.61. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.78.

American National Bankshares last released its earnings data on July 23rd, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.66 million. American National Bankshares has generated $3.10 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.6. American National Bankshares has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, October 22nd, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for American National Bankshares in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $28.25, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 20.37%. The high price target for AMNB is $29.50 and the low price target for AMNB is $27.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

American National Bankshares has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $28.25, American National Bankshares has a forecasted upside of 20.4% from its current price of $23.47. American National Bankshares has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB)

American National Bankshares is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.72%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. American National Bankshares has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of American National Bankshares is 34.84%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, American National Bankshares will have a dividend payout ratio of 55.67% next year. This indicates that American National Bankshares will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB)

In the past three months, American National Bankshares insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $16,394.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 4.08% of the stock of American National Bankshares is held by insiders. 37.18% of the stock of American National Bankshares is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB



Earnings for American National Bankshares are expected to decrease by -19.17% in the coming year, from $2.40 to $1.94 per share. The P/E ratio of American National Bankshares is 8.63, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.48. The P/E ratio of American National Bankshares is 8.63, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.17. American National Bankshares has a P/B Ratio of 0.81. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

