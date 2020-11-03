Earnings results for American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT)

American National Group, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 11/03/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.43.

Analyst Opinion on American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT)

Dividend Strength: American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT)

American National Insurance is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.77%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. American National Insurance has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years.

Insiders buying/selling: American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT)

In the past three months, American National Insurance insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $251,061.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 23.52% of the stock of American National Insurance is held by insiders. 60.02% of the stock of American National Insurance is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT



The P/E ratio of American National Insurance is 13.39, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.88. The P/E ratio of American National Insurance is 13.39, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.39. American National Insurance has a P/B Ratio of 0.32. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

