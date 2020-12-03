Earnings results for American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT)

American Outdoor Brands, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 12/03/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.25.

American Outdoor Brands last announced its earnings results on September 3rd, 2020. The reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.65. The company earned $50.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.50 million. American Outdoor Brands has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. American Outdoor Brands has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, December 3rd, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for American Outdoor Brands in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $18.63, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 33.99%. The high price target for AOUT is $21.00 and the low price target for AOUT is $17.50. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT)

American Outdoor Brands does not currently pay a dividend. American Outdoor Brands does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT)

In the past three months, American Outdoor Brands insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $152,055.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 12.27% of the stock of American Outdoor Brands is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT



Earnings for American Outdoor Brands are expected to grow by 18.28% in the coming year, from $0.93 to $1.10 per share.

