Earnings results for American Renal Associates (NYSE:ARA)

American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc is estimated to report earnings on 11/03/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.07. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.33.

American Renal Associates last issued its quarterly earnings results on August 10th, 2020. The reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.14. The company earned $205.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.89 million. American Renal Associates has generated $0.26 earnings per share over the last year. American Renal Associates has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 3rd, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on American Renal Associates (NYSE:ARA)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for American Renal Associates in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $8.67, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 24.51%. The high price target for ARA is $12.00 and the low price target for ARA is $7.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: American Renal Associates (NYSE:ARA)

American Renal Associates does not currently pay a dividend. American Renal Associates does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: American Renal Associates (NYSE:ARA)

In the past three months, American Renal Associates insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 9.50% of the stock of American Renal Associates is held by insiders. 78.93% of the stock of American Renal Associates is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for American Renal Associates are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.16) to ($0.14) per share. The P/E ratio of American Renal Associates is -34.79, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of American Renal Associates is -34.79, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. American Renal Associates has a P/B Ratio of 4.43. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

