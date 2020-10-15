Earnings results for American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB)

American River Bankshares is estimated to report earnings on 10/15/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.26. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.27.

American River Bankshares last announced its quarterly earnings results on July 16th, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 million. American River Bankshares has generated $0.94 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.8. American River Bankshares has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, October 15th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for American River Bankshares in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $18.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 72.25%. The high price target for AMRB is $18.00 and the low price target for AMRB is $18.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

American River Bankshares has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $18.00, American River Bankshares has a forecasted upside of 72.2% from its current price of $10.45. American River Bankshares has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB)

American River Bankshares pays a meaningful dividend of 2.67%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. American River Bankshares has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of American River Bankshares is 29.79%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, American River Bankshares will have a dividend payout ratio of 28.57% next year. This indicates that American River Bankshares will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB)

In the past three months, American River Bankshares insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 10.90% of the stock of American River Bankshares is held by insiders. 47.54% of the stock of American River Bankshares is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB



Earnings for American River Bankshares are expected to decrease by -8.41% in the coming year, from $1.07 to $0.98 per share. The P/E ratio of American River Bankshares is 9.77, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.74. The P/E ratio of American River Bankshares is 9.77, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.53. American River Bankshares has a P/B Ratio of 0.74. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here