Earnings results for American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB)

American River Bankshares is expected* to report earnings on 10/22/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.26. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.27.

American River Bankshares last posted its earnings results on July 16th, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. The business earned $6.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 million. American River Bankshares has generated $0.94 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.7. American River Bankshares has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 22nd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for American River Bankshares in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $18.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 72.80%. The high price target for AMRB is $18.00 and the low price target for AMRB is $18.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

American River Bankshares has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $18.00, American River Bankshares has a forecasted upside of 72.8% from its current price of $10.42. American River Bankshares has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB)

American River Bankshares pays a meaningful dividend of 2.69%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. American River Bankshares has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of American River Bankshares is 29.79%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, American River Bankshares will have a dividend payout ratio of 28.57% next year. This indicates that American River Bankshares will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB)

In the past three months, American River Bankshares insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 10.90% of the stock of American River Bankshares is held by insiders. 47.54% of the stock of American River Bankshares is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB



Earnings for American River Bankshares are expected to decrease by -8.41% in the coming year, from $1.07 to $0.98 per share. The P/E ratio of American River Bankshares is 9.73, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.48. The P/E ratio of American River Bankshares is 9.73, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.17. American River Bankshares has a P/B Ratio of 0.74. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

