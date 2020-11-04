Earnings results for American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC)

American Superconductor Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 11/04/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 0 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.22. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.09.

American Superconductor last released its quarterly earnings results on August 5th, 2020. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.12. The firm earned $21.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.35 million. American Superconductor has generated ($1.02) earnings per share over the last year. American Superconductor has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, November 4th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for American Superconductor in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $19.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 27.09%. The high price target for AMSC is $21.00 and the low price target for AMSC is $17.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC)

American Superconductor does not currently pay a dividend. American Superconductor does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC)

In the past three months, American Superconductor insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 5.00% of the stock of American Superconductor is held by insiders. 48.84% of the stock of American Superconductor is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC



Earnings for American Superconductor are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.81) to ($0.51) per share. The P/E ratio of American Superconductor is -16.99, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of American Superconductor is -16.99, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. American Superconductor has a P/B Ratio of 4.67. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

