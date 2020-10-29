Earnings results for American Tower (NYSE:AMT)

American Tower Corporation (REIT) is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $2.03. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $2.

American Tower last released its quarterly earnings data on July 30th, 2020. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.99. The firm earned $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Its revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. American Tower has generated $7.73 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.4. American Tower has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 29th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on American Tower (NYSE:AMT)

14 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for American Tower in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $273.25, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 18.74%. The high price target for AMT is $300.00 and the low price target for AMT is $211.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 11 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

American Tower has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.79, and is based on 11 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $273.25, American Tower has a forecasted upside of 18.7% from its current price of $230.13. American Tower has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: American Tower (NYSE:AMT)

American Tower pays a meaningful dividend of 1.93%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. American Tower does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of American Tower is 58.99%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, American Tower will have a dividend payout ratio of 51.24% next year. This indicates that American Tower will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: American Tower (NYSE:AMT)

In the past three months, American Tower insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $6,870,712.00 in company stock. Only 0.65% of the stock of American Tower is held by insiders. 90.60% of the stock of American Tower is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of American Tower (NYSE:AMT



Earnings for American Tower are expected to grow by 11.25% in the coming year, from $8.00 to $8.90 per share. The P/E ratio of American Tower is 53.39, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.65. The P/E ratio of American Tower is 53.39, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 17.35. American Tower has a PEG Ratio of 2.01. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. American Tower has a P/B Ratio of 18.56. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

