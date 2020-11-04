Earnings results for American Water Works (NYSE:AWK)

American Water Works is expected* to report earnings on 11/04/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.38. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.33.

American Water Works last announced its quarterly earnings data on August 5th, 2020. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The company earned $931 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $916.88 million. American Water Works has generated $3.61 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.6. American Water Works has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, November 4th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on American Water Works (NYSE:AWK)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for American Water Works in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $136.92, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 12.85%. The high price target for AWK is $153.00 and the low price target for AWK is $111.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 6 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

American Water Works has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.17, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 6 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $136.92, American Water Works has a forecasted downside of 12.8% from its current price of $157.10. American Water Works has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: American Water Works (NYSE:AWK)

American Water Works has a dividend yield of 1.43%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. American Water Works has been increasing its dividend for 6 years. The dividend payout ratio of American Water Works is 60.94%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, American Water Works will have a dividend payout ratio of 51.89% next year. This indicates that American Water Works will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: American Water Works (NYSE:AWK)

In the past three months, American Water Works insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,043,604.00 in company stock. Only 0.30% of the stock of American Water Works is held by insiders. 82.51% of the stock of American Water Works is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of American Water Works (NYSE:AWK



Earnings for American Water Works are expected to grow by 10.42% in the coming year, from $3.84 to $4.24 per share. The P/E ratio of American Water Works is 44.63, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.22. The P/E ratio of American Water Works is 44.63, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Utilities sector average P/E ratio of about 21.42. American Water Works has a PEG Ratio of 4.85. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. American Water Works has a P/B Ratio of 4.64. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here