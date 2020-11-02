Earnings results for American Water Works (NASDAQ:SRRA)

Sierra Oncology, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 11/02/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-1.6600000000000001. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-6.8.

Sierra Oncology last issued its quarterly earnings results on August 6th, 2020. The biotechnology company reported ($1.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by $0.02. Sierra Oncology has generated ($19.52) earnings per share over the last year. Sierra Oncology has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 2nd, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on American Water Works (NASDAQ:SRRA)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Sierra Oncology in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $34.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 147.99%. The high price target for SRRA is $48.00 and the low price target for SRRA is $20.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Sierra Oncology has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $34.00, Sierra Oncology has a forecasted upside of 148.0% from its current price of $13.71. Sierra Oncology has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: American Water Works (NASDAQ:SRRA)

Sierra Oncology does not currently pay a dividend. Sierra Oncology does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: American Water Works (NASDAQ:SRRA)

In the past three months, Sierra Oncology insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $72,709.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. 67.68% of the stock of Sierra Oncology is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 65.21% of the stock of Sierra Oncology is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of American Water Works (NASDAQ:SRRA)



Earnings for Sierra Oncology are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($8.57) to ($5.91) per share. The P/E ratio of Sierra Oncology is -0.71, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Sierra Oncology is -0.71, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Sierra Oncology has a P/B Ratio of 1.54. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

