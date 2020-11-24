Earnings results for American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD)

American Woodmark Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 11/24/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Oct 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.87. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.8399999999999999.

American Woodmark last released its quarterly earnings data on August 25th, 2020. The reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.33. The firm earned $390.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.66 million. Its revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. American Woodmark has generated $6.59 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.6. American Woodmark has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 24th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for American Woodmark in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $86.25, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 17.62%. The high price target for AMWD is $97.00 and the low price target for AMWD is $75.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

American Woodmark has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.60, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $86.25, American Woodmark has a forecasted downside of 17.6% from its current price of $104.70. American Woodmark has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD)

American Woodmark does not currently pay a dividend. American Woodmark does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD)

In the past three months, American Woodmark insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $357,422.00 in company stock. Only 1.00% of the stock of American Woodmark is held by insiders. 82.22% of the stock of American Woodmark is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD



Earnings for American Woodmark are expected to grow by 11.76% in the coming year, from $6.55 to $7.32 per share. The P/E ratio of American Woodmark is 27.55, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.49. The P/E ratio of American Woodmark is 27.55, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 57.12. American Woodmark has a P/B Ratio of 2.53. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here