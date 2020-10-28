Earnings results for Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP)

AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES, LLC is expected* to report earnings on 10/28/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $4.17. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $4.24.

Ameriprise Financial last posted its quarterly earnings results on July 29th, 2020. The financial services provider reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Its quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Ameriprise Financial has generated $16.10 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.5. Ameriprise Financial has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 28th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Ameriprise Financial in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $180.73, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 11.29%. The high price target for AMP is $196.00 and the low price target for AMP is $140.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 10 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Ameriprise Financial has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.91, and is based on 10 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $180.73, Ameriprise Financial has a forecasted upside of 11.3% from its current price of $162.39. Ameriprise Financial has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP)

Ameriprise Financial pays a meaningful dividend of 2.51%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Ameriprise Financial does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Ameriprise Financial is 25.84%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Ameriprise Financial will have a dividend payout ratio of 22.98% next year. This indicates that Ameriprise Financial will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP)

In the past three months, Ameriprise Financial insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,617,494.00 in company stock. Only 1.50% of the stock of Ameriprise Financial is held by insiders. 84.04% of the stock of Ameriprise Financial is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP



Earnings for Ameriprise Financial are expected to grow by 8.06% in the coming year, from $16.75 to $18.10 per share. The P/E ratio of Ameriprise Financial is 8.48, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.17. The P/E ratio of Ameriprise Financial is 8.48, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 17.75. Ameriprise Financial has a P/B Ratio of 3.71. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

