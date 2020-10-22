Earnings results for Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Ameris Bancorp is expected* to report earnings on 10/22/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.9. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.98.

Ameris Bancorp last posted its earnings results on July 27th, 2020. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $284.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.95 million. Ameris Bancorp has generated $3.80 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.3. Ameris Bancorp has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 22nd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Ameris Bancorp in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $32.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 17.54%. The high price target for ABCB is $53.00 and the low price target for ABCB is $25.00. There are currently 5 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Ameris Bancorp has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.17, and is based on 5 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $32.50, Ameris Bancorp has a forecasted upside of 17.5% from its current price of $27.65. Ameris Bancorp has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Ameris Bancorp pays a meaningful dividend of 2.23%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Ameris Bancorp has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Ameris Bancorp is 15.79%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Ameris Bancorp will have a dividend payout ratio of 20.76% next year. This indicates that Ameris Bancorp will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

In the past three months, Ameris Bancorp insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $35,160.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 5.40% of the stock of Ameris Bancorp is held by insiders. 83.13% of the stock of Ameris Bancorp is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB



Earnings for Ameris Bancorp are expected to decrease by -1.03% in the coming year, from $2.92 to $2.89 per share. The P/E ratio of Ameris Bancorp is 14.25, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.48. The P/E ratio of Ameris Bancorp is 14.25, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.17. Ameris Bancorp has a P/B Ratio of 0.78. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

